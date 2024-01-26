Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 107 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,186 shares of company stock valued at $69,331,092 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

