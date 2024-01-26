Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,872 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

