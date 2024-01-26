Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 735 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,057.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 373,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $114,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $6,924,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $4,254,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.