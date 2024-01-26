Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $619,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,427 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $875,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $28,836,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

STRL opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $89.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

