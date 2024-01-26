Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $19.32 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

