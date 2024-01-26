Raymond James Increases TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $40.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

