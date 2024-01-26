Raymond James Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $145.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

