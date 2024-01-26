Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $113.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

