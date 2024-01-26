Raymond James Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $68.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

OXY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,120. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

