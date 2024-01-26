Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,530 ($70.27) and last traded at GBX 5,528 ($70.24). Approximately 1,139,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,360,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,514 ($70.06).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88. The company has a market capitalization of £40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,783.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,466.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,641.58.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reckitt Benckiser Group

In other news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,380 ($68.36), for a total value of £70,531.80 ($89,621.09). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.