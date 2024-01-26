Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $212,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,324,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,491,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $213,174.02.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $84,707.80.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $46,823.95.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 2,334,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

