Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $8.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.39.

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $793.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 621,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 95,004 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

