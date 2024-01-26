Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,463. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -765.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

