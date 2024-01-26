Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Up 145.3% in January

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,200 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the December 31st total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of RNLX opened at $0.31 on Friday. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,514.28% and a negative return on equity of 509.56%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
