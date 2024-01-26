Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Up 145.3% in January

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,200 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the December 31st total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Renalytix Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RNLX opened at $0.31 on Friday. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,514.28% and a negative return on equity of 509.56%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Renalytix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

