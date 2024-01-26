Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Repligen worth $30,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Repligen by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Repligen Stock Up 8.0 %

Repligen stock traded up $14.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.42. 1,001,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

