Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

