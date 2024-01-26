Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $158.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.52.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

