Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 89,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 53,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Reservoir Media had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

About Reservoir Media

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,878,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,570,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 126,055 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,179,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 219,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at about $6,351,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

