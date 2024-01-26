Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 89,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 53,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Reservoir Media had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
