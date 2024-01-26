ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.
ResMed Trading Up 8.5 %
RMD opened at $186.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.57. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52.
ResMed Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.
