Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 28 ($0.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.93. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £455.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.
