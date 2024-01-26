Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 28 ($0.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.93. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £455.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

