Reviewing Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FNCB Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Shinhan Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Shinhan Financial Group has a consensus price target of $32.31, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.83 million 2.47 $20.44 million $0.73 9.55 Shinhan Financial Group $18.75 billion 0.81 $3.25 billion $5.84 5.06

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FNCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 17.28% 11.94% 0.80% Shinhan Financial Group 13.43% 7.46% 0.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Shinhan Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, dealer floor plan lines, equipment loans, vehicle loans, and term loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture capital, non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

