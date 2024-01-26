Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Revvity has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Revvity to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Revvity Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.15. 43,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,340. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revvity stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

