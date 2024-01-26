Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 30,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 340,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,312. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

