Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,590,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after buying an additional 2,525,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.