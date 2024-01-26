Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $68.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.88.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

RHI opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Robert Half by 107,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after buying an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth about $636,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

