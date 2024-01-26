Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,517 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,391 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 151,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 720,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

