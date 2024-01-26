Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $6.88 on Friday, reaching $230.87. The company had a trading volume of 462,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,639,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $511,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

