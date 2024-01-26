Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 623,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,346. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 258.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPRX. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma

Insider Activity

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.