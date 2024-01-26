RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,998. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

