Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.36.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.
RUS stock opened at C$42.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$30.51 and a 52-week high of C$45.44.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.9752973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
