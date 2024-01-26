Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 51,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $64.27 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

