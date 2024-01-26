Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,054. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

