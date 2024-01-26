SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after buying an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

