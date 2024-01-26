SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.17. 2,422,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,065. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

