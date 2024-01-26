SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,858,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,782,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,887,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 44,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,992. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

