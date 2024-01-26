SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $153,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FBRT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 125,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,112. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

