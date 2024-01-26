SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,781,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

