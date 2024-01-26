SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.56. The company had a trading volume of 714,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $176.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

