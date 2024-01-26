SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 979,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $9,105,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.0 %

APO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $99.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $100.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.