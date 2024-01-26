Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 393 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $4,122,260.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42.

On Friday, December 22nd, Brian Millham sold 5,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,290.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25.

CRM traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $281.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,549. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.10 and a 200-day moving average of $227.93. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $285.72.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

