Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,090 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $31,040.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $34,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $44,550.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $43,990.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $37,760.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $31,510.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $23,730.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UPST. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

