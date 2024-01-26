Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the December 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

