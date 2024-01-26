Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the December 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Santos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.46.
Santos Company Profile
