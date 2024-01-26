Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.83

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 42.83 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 45.50 ($0.58). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 419,795 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The firm has a market cap of £218.31 million, a PE ratio of -403.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s payout ratio is currently -2,727.27%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

