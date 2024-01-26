Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

SDGR stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,137.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after acquiring an additional 217,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

