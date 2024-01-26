Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.96

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 414050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHX. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

