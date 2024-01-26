Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $757.19

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 757.19 ($9.62) and traded as high as GBX 781.40 ($9.93). Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 778.40 ($9.89), with a volume of 1,202,104 shares changing hands.

Scottish Mortgage Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 757.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 705.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The stock has a market cap of £10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Scottish Mortgage alerts:

Scottish Mortgage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -195.12%.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.