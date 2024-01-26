Seagate Technology Holdings plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. 767,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,373. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 712.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

