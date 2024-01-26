Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Sega Sammy Price Performance

Shares of SGAMY stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Sega Sammy has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $782.82 million during the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.