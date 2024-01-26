Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 318 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24. The company has a market capitalization of $386.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

