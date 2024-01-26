Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

